Women’s World Cup 2023: ‘I didn’t like it’, Spain’s Hermoso opens up on FA president kiss

By Enitan Abdultawab

Spanish football veteran, Jenni Hermoso, has revealed that she didn’t like how she was grabbed and kissed passionately by Spanish FA President Luis Rubiales, during the presentation of medals.

Hermoso, who played the full 113-minute of the clash, was instrumental to the win against England even though her low penalty effort was saved by England’s Mary Earps.

She revealed her discontentment via an Instagram live after the incident.

In a euphoric atmosphere after Spain’s victory of their first female World Cup against the Lionesses of England on Sunday afternoon, the players lined up to the hurriedly-set podium to receive their medals. Upon Hermoso’s turn, the Spanish FA President shook her palm, grabbed her head and lurched forward to glue his lips to hers.

The 33-year-old told Spanish TV afterward, “Eh…yeah, I did not enjoy that.”

She, however, did play the situation down afterward when she made remarks concerning the incident in the locker room.

“It was a completely spontaneous mutual gesture due to the immense joy of winning a World Cup. The president and I have a great relationship; his behavior towards all of us has been exemplary, and it was a natural expression of affection and gratitude.”

However, the President himself waved it off, noting that only “idiots” are making a big deal out of it.

“When two people have a gesture of affection, that isn’t important, we can’t pay attention to idiocy. We’re [world] champions and I’ll focus on that,” he said.