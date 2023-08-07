Women’s World Cup 2023: England vs Nigeria — Player ratings

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Super Falcons of Nigeria have crashed out of the 2023 Women’s World Cup after losing 4-2 on penalties to the Lionesses of England.

The regulation time ended goalless as the European champions were forced to extra time by the resolute Falcons side and later sealed the scrappy win on penalties after surviving with 10 players at the end of regulation time in Brisbane.

Here is how the players performed in the game as Nigeria leave Australia with their heads held high.

Chiamaka Nnadozie

Rachel Daly missed England’s best chance as her close-range header was stopped by the superb Nigerian shot-stopper Chiamaka Nnadozie.

The fantastic matchday captain, Chiamaka Nnadozie led perfectly from the back and made decisive saves from Rachel Daly and numerous stops as well as blocks to claim her third clean sheet of the tournament and capped off an impressive tournament.

Nnadozie, 22 further extended her record as the first African woman goalkeeper to keep three clean sheets at thsame FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament, with four in seven overall FIFA World Cup appearances.

Michelle Alozie

Michelle Chinwendu Alozie was the most impressive Nigerian player on the field as she dazzled with her brilliant runs and was the bright spark and shining light on both ends (defense and attack), especially in the final stages.

The 26-year-old superstar creatively dispossessed England star Lauren James and was subjected to a rash challenge that led to the sending off of James for violent conduct.

James was sent off in the 87th minute for violent conduct after she deliberately stamped on Michelle Alozie’s back.

The coach gave Alozie the leeway to bump forward after Lauren James’ red card gave the Falcons a numerical advantage and she utilized the opportunity perfectly. Alozie created a few goalscoring opportunities and almost registered her name on the scoring sheet.

She was also fouled in the final stages by Lucy Bronze and a plethora of England players for her constant threats and stellar runs on goal.

Alozie also contributed immensely to the formidable defense at left-back.

Ashleigh Plumptre

Ashleigh Plumptre rattled the crossbar from 22 yards in the first half.

The former England youth international and former Leicester captain contributed immensely to the formidable defense on the right.

Osinachi Ohale

The experienced Ohale was superb as ever to resist the England attack.

The instrumental center-back partnership of Osinachi Ohale and Oluwatosin Demehin won a lot of duels and prevented the Lionesses from scoring.

Oluwatosin Blessing Demehin

World cup debutant, Demehin has formed a formidable defensive partnership with the experienced Osinachi Ohale.

She displaced 40-year-old captain and world cup legend, Onome Ebi at center-back and started in her place at her record sixth world cup appearance.

The 21-year-old is surely the future of the Falcons’ defense as she shielded goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie well.

The instrumental center-back partnership of Osinachi Ohale and Oluwatosin Demehin won a lot of duels and prevented the Lionesses from scoring.

Halimatu Ayinde

Defensive midfielder, Halimatu Ayinde did a wonderful job by resisting the firepower from Lauren James who was expected to be the huge creative force for the Lionesses as she was kept quiet throughout the game.

In an outburst of frustration for being kept quiet and marked out throughout the game by Ayinde, James deliberately stood on Alozie’s back after losing possession and was rightly shown a red card following a review by the video assistant referee (VAR).

Ayinde was replaced by Onyi Echegini in extra time after successfully executing her project of stifling James’ creative edge.

Christy Ucheibe

Christy Ucheibe was a formidable force and rock in midfield as she partnered well with Payne and Ayinde to set up the transition from defense to attack in the game,

Tony Payne

Antionette(Tony) Oyedupe Payne was superb in midfield as her out-swinging corner connected with full-back Alozie, whose thumping header from 12 yards was headed away by Alessia Russo in the six-yard box.

For the umpteenth time, the creative midfielder showed why she is the key and brain box of the team in midfield and was later replaced by Desire Oparanozie six minutes before the end of extra time.

Rasheedat Ajibade

Rasheedat Ajibade was also brilliant as she disturbed Jess Carter and other England defenders with her fine runs and crosses as she also created goalscoring opportunities.

Rachel Daly had a penalty overturned following a VAR review that showed that there was no infringement after a challenge from Rasheedat Ajibade made Honduran referee Borjas initially point to the spot.

Uchenna Kanu

Uchenna Kanu had a few chances particularly the chance which rattled past the crossbar.

James’ absence severely weakened the England side before extra time but before her dismissal, Nigeria had been the better side, hitting the woodwork twice through Ashleigh Plumptre rattling the crossbar from 22 yards, and Uchenna Kanu, as goalkeeper Mary Eaps was kept busy throughout the game by the formidable Nigerian team.

Kanu was eventually taken off for Francesca Ordega.

Ifeoma Onumonu

Ifeoma Onumonu, a viable attacking option who replaced Asisat Oshola in the attacking setup, was instrumental to the offensive strategy and setup of the team but she could not register her name on the scoresheet before she was subbed off in the 59th minute.

Substitutions

Asisat Oshoala

Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala, who is still recovering from an injury, started from the bench for Nigeria and managed to feature without being fully fit when she replaced Ifeoma Onumonu in the 59th minute.

However, the five-time African Player of the Year award winner could not register her name on the scoresheet despite impressive attempts on goal and a few attempts to connect to crosses with a bicycle kick. Her final effort was in the 117th minute as Oshoala fired a snapshot effort straight at Earps to hold the ball firmly.

The 28-year-old star striker, who could not play a full 90 minutes in the competition because of match fitness and was the biggest star on the pitch was distraught after the game as she could not add to her tally after scoring the winning goal in the 3-2 win over co-hosts Australia where the two-time Champions league winner made history as the first Nigerian and first female African player to score at three different editions of the FIFA World Cup.

Francesca Ordega

Francesca Ordega replaced Uchenna Kanu in the second half and tried her best to contribute to the game.

However, she failed to add spark to the game in the final stages- a sharp contrast to the efficient Ordega who was stellar for the Falcons in her heydays.

Desire Oparanozie

Desire Oparanozie had a few touches after coming on six minutes before the end of extra time to replace Tony Payne.

Onyi Echegini

Echegini replaced Halimatu Ayinde in extra time.

She also contributed to the midfield setup as Falcons held on till the end of extra time.

It was a painful exit for the Super Falcons who were the better side albeit being the underdogs before the match as they were denied a chance of sealing a historic victory – they were seeking to become the first African nation to win a knockout tie and equal their best finish at the Women’s world cup.

They leave with their heads held high after holding Sarina Weigman’s team to a goalless draw in 120 minutes and ensuring they remained unbeaten in regulation time throughout the tournament as their blistering run comes to an abrupt end.