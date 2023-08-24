Women Who Win Africa makes case for Super Falcons, grassroots football

Dr. Louisa Akaiso, Founder, Women Who Win Africa

By Josephine Agbonkhese

In a rallying cry for change, Women Who Win Africa, a prominent advocacy organisation, has called on the Nigerian government to prioritise the welfare of members of the nation’s women football team, the Super Falcons.

The organisation, also advocated the elevation of grassroots football standards for girls across the country.

This is coming on the heels of recent revelations which brought to limelight a myriad of challenges faced by female footballers in Nigeria.

“The Super Falcons, winners of 11 out of 14 Women’s Africa Cup of Nation titles, are confronting obstacles that extend beyond the playing field,” said Dr. Louisa Akaiso, Founder, Women Who Win Africa.

She went on: “Recall that recent revelations by Ifeoma Onumonu illuminated the stark realities faced by the team, ranging from subpar training conditions and inadequate accommodations to limited access to recovery resources.

“The glaring contrast between the resources available to the Super Falcons and the challenges they endure raises questions about gender parity, athlete well-being, and the nation’s commitment to women’s football.

“The issue of unpaid dues, unresolved bonus payments, camp allowances, and lingering expenses from 2021, cast a shadow over the team’s dedication and performance.”

Also underscoring the pivotal role that grassroots football development plays in shaping the nation’s sports landscape, Dr. Akaiso said: “African sports cannot thrive if we continue to neglect grassroots football development.”

She went on: “For a lot of girls, football can be a powerful avenue for building their confidence and securing a livelihood.

“Globally, football has evolved into a thriving industry. Those responsible for its growth in Nigeria and across Africa must therefore recognise and manage it effectively, starting from the grassroots.

“We urge government to recognise the transformative potential of women’s football— an avenue that empowers young girls, enhances self-esteem, and offers avenues for personal and economic growth.

“This appeal resonates beyond the confines of the Super Falcons’ challenges. It extends to the future of women’s football in Nigeria.

“By bolstering the quality of treatment and support for the national women’s football team, as well as investing in grassroots development, the Nigerian government holds a unique opportunity to drive substantial change.

“This endeavour aligns seamlessly with global trends recognising women’s football as an industry capable of shaping lives, communities, and the nation’s sporting identity.

“Women Who Win Africa therefore extends an open invitation to all stakeholders, including government entities, sports associations, and the public, to unite in championing this pivotal cause.

“Together, they can chart a path where Nigerian women’s football, and sports in general, flourish across all echelons, fostering excellence, equality, and empowerment.”