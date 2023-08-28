Women too can be mechanics, truck drivers —Gov Otu’s wife

By Emma Una

CALABAR—WOMEN too can be mechanics, truck drivers and forklift operators and should, therefore, be taught how to function in those areas as their male counterparts, says Rev Efioawan Otu, wife of Cross River State governor, Bassey Otu.

She gave the admonition, weekend, during the 8th graduation ceremony of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Youths Training and Digital Empowerment.

She said the economic reality in the country today demands that women should be made to operate in processional areas that can generate income to make them viable.

She said: “I saw the palpable excitement among the females, who, anyway are in majority in this graduation ceremony. When the coordinator of the programme said in the next edition, skills like driving, vehicle repairs would be included and I dare say women have come of age in this modern era and should be taught those skills, which were seen as exclusive for the men because it is ‘said what men can do women can do’ too.”

Rev Otu, who was represented by her Special Assistant on Events and Projects, Dr. Inyang Asibong declared her intention to partner the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries in the training to make it better bigger and richer.

Rev Michael Ekone, Cross River State Overseer of the MFM said the the church was committed to the ideals of the General Overseer of the Ministry, Dr. Olukoya, who has the interest of young people as leaders of tomorrow in his heart.

He said the church was including in its teaching spiritual empowerment, to make youths apart from imbibing the words of God and seeking to live a life of love, to also use their God-given talents to improve their lives and those of others.

He said the training was not restricted to youths in the church but other denominations, Muslims and other faith since bettering society was not just exclusively to youths of MFM.