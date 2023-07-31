Women make case for adoption, fostering of orphans, vulnerable children

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Nigerians have been urged to consider adopting or fostering children from the orphanages to give them a stable live as leaving children to stay perpetually in orphanages jeopardizes rather than safeguarding their future.

The Vice-President, of the Northern region, Association of Orphanages and Homes Operators in Nigeria, ASOHON, and the Global Director of Kingdom Kids Klub, Sandra Chikan appealed in Jos, Plateau State during the inauguration of, “Mother Me” known in the Hausa language as “Uwa Na” a network of women advocating kinship care for orphans.

Chikan, an orphan who benefited from kinship care, said the programme aims to raise awareness and create a strong network of support for vulnerable children as she emphasized the importance of raising champions within communities who would stand up for the rights of children in need.

She also explained the adoption processes for orphans and stated that understanding the process was key to empowering would be adopted or foster parents to take the necessary steps to make a difference in the children’s lives.

Her words, “This is calling all women at the community level to advocate and lend their voices to the work we do with orphans and vulnerable children. To encourage communities to take care of their orphans, explore the option of our traditional model of care which is kinship care, and encourage women at all levels to consider alternative care through adoption, fostering, and helping in the reintegration of children from orphanages into communities.

“Based on our experiences and years of research, we found out that orphanages are not the best place for children; though they stand as temporary solutions to the interventions for children to have care. Whether they have come out of abusive situations or tragedy struck and the parents died, we need to find a place for them to stay.

“Even by the law, children should not remain in orphanages for five, 10, 15 years but we have children in the orphanages across the State and in the nation who have remained there for a very long time and we are seeing how that is adversely affecting them. Can we begin to stir up the conversation and ask people to reconsider their stance?

“Becoming the mothers that would stand up and say what can we do in our communities with the resources available, how can we best take care of these children or support families that are taking care of these children.”

She added, “As an orphan, I grew up in kinship care and I know many people who grew up that way and I can tell you that it wasn’t that the families were rich or they had too much money but had the heart to help. I understand that things have become so difficult, people may say, I can’t even take care of my own not to talk of bringing another but the people we are talking about are our relatives, our kin and I don’t think there is any family that would want to see their kin abandoned and left to fate because such children end up in crimes, terrorism, gangsterism, cultism and the like…

“What we are calling people to do and look at is how we can make the sacrifices despite our situation. Sometimes it is not just about the money but mentoring the child, working with the orphanages, let there be supervision even by the government so that they know what these children are going through and how best to help and support the children… What the child needs is nurturing, discipline, and training. If you can do these, the children will be the ones that will take care of you tomorrow if we can open up our hearts, our homes to them.”

She maintained, “There are blessings, can we begin to help others no matter how small? In the communities, villages, orphanages, and schools, if you identify that this is an orphan, can we support the child? We call on the government to support and encourage those people who are running the homes because if you don’t supervise, you will end up with baby factories, and trafficking on your hands.

“Orphanages are not allowed to give out children for adoption, it is the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development that does that. If you locate a child in the orphanage, you go to the Ministry and apply, they will do the due process and ensure the child is handed over to the Ministry, and the Ministry hands over the child to you. If any orphanage is giving out children for adoption, that orphanage is engaging in child trafficking and that is why we are also calling on community members to watch and report such.

“ASOHON is committed to ensuring that we enhance the reputation of orphanages so they are known not as baby factories or trafficking dens but as safe temporary places for children in need.”

Women including Grace Chikan, Toyin Wiggins, Jophia Gupar, Simi Goshwe, Yanat John, and others who spoke all advocated for society’s involvement in the lives of orphans and vulnerable children and pointed out that the emotional and other forms of trauma the children pass through are capable of ruining their lives and others if they are not supported to become useful to themselves and society.