Women Affairs minister promises increased fight against gender-based violence

Barr. Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye who promised to help unlock Nigeria’s untapped women economic resource made this known during her one week in review on Monday.

“Barr. Uju Kennedy Ohanenye immediately after inauguration wasted no time before going straight to the Ministry of Women Affairs to familiarise herself with the workforce. She also undertook an immediate tour of the Ministry including its parastatal, the Maryam Babangida Women Development Center.

“While some expected her to host a modest dinner reception to mark her ministerial inauguration, Barr. Uju Kennedy instead decided to visit and spend time with patients at the hospital especially women and children and paid the hospital bills of many indigent patients.

“On Tuesday, she paid a courtesy visit to the mother of the Nation and First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu at the State House. She went to thank the First Lady for all the support to her and other women generally and rubbed minds on how to bring Renewed Hope to Nigerian women via different programmes and interventions that would be rolled out in due course.

“The Minister then attended the International Conference On Women In Governance (WIG) the next day (Wednesday) alongside other notable Nigerians, organized by the National Institute For Legislative and Democratic Studies at the National Assembly. This saw many female government functionaries including Ministers and lawmakers in attendance. The tone was simply about creating more space for women to participate in governance and show their leadership capabilities.

“Still on Wednesday, the Minister met with a delegation from the United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and another delegation from the World Bank. Top on the agenda in these meetings was discussion on areas of urgent collaborations between the global organisations and the Ministry of Women Affairs to tackle socio-economic issues affecting children and vulnerable women in Nigeria.

“On Thursday, Barr. Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye was in Calabar to attend the 23rd Regular National Council on Women Affairs that was hosted by the Cross River State Government. It was during her key note address to the Meeting that the Minister revealed snippets of her major priorities for the Ministry. She stated among other things that the Ministry under her will be a fulcrum that lead efforts to unlock the immense economic goldmine that our women represent.

“It is safe to say that under Barr. Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye as Minister for Women Affairs, women empowerment will wear a new face. She has hinted on a high-level collaboration with both foreign and domestic partners to economically emancipate as much women as possible. She knows with certainty that Nigeria’s quest to pull millions of households out of poverty can only be attainable when women are increasingly pulled out of poverty.

“Her focus, meanwhile is not just on the economic angle. The minister revealed the Ministry’s plan of action to step up the fight against gender-based violence which leave women as the victims. As a lawyer, the Honorable Minister wants to make Nigerian women feel more protected by the law and the instrumentality of the state. Nobody should be left in doubt of Barr. Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye readiness to go the extra mile to protect not just Nigeria women but our children also.

“Finally, Barr. Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, as a mother understands the precarious situations women usually face especially when it comes to reproductive health issues, trafficking and harmful sociocultural practices. She has therefore signaled an unwavering intention to collaborate with many agencies of government, CSOs and relevant multilateral organisations to address these challenges,” the statement added.