Woman raises alarm over disappearance of niece from Lagos apartment

By Bolanle Rasheed

LAGOS—A distraught woman, Mrs. Abosede Adelakun, has raised the alarm over the mysterious disappearance of her 32-year-old niece, Victoria Asokere, from her apartment in Mafoluku area of Lagos, on August 13, 2023.

Adelakun explained that she left for church penultimate Sunday, before Victoria, who promised to join her later. She said she became worried when she did not see her at the close of service because she seldom miss church service.

Tension, however, set in when she got home and did not see her niece.

Adelakun said an attempt to reach Victoria on her phone failed as she discovered the phone was in the apartment.

Speaking with Vanguard, yesterday, Adelakun said: “She attends the same church with me, First Baptist Church, Mafoluku. She only missed church service when she had much work to do because she is a seamstress. I waited patiently for her to return that night, but she didn’t .

“The next day being August 14, 2023, I reported to the Makinde Police Division, but asI speak, nothing has been heard of her.

“Victoria is my sister’s daughter. She started living with me when she was three years old.

Everyone thinks she is my biological daughter. I have reached out to all her friends, both males and females, none has information on her whereabouts. She has never left home without informing me.

“The surprising aspect was that her phone was in the house when I came back from church. I have contacted her mother in Badagry, Lagos, she said she did not see her. This is mysterious.”

Police sources at Makinde told Vanguard that a signal had been sent to the control room that would pass the information to all the divisions in the state.