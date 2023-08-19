Woman attacked for lesbianism cries out

Photo Source: dreamstime.com

The Chief Executive Officer of Kenvicyas Couture, Kehinde Salaudeen Ajeyemi, allegedly accused of lesbianism, has cried foul over an attempt by unknown individuals to attack, punish and kill her.

In a statement made available to our correspondent, Ajeyemi, who said her life was under threat, added that these individuals attacked her in the shop sometime in May but she narrowly escaped.

Recounting her ordeal, Ajeyemi said she wasn’t aware of the danger lurking until six men came to enquire if she was Kehinde Ajeyemi, explaining that she responded in affirmative.

Ajeyemi, who said she was slapped, added that one of her assaulters accused her of being a lesbian who was trying to instill the idea of lesbianism among young girls in the area.

Speaking further, she disclosed that ever since the incident, she has been in the hiding stressing that though she couldn’t recognise her attackers, she suspected that they might be her suitors whom she had turned down in the past.

In the statement, Ajeyemi, said she was attacked on May 9, 2023, “by a group of people of the community who believed that I was using my fashion outfits to promote lesbianism, which they argued was not acceptable in the area, Mushin community.”

She also claimed that she got information that same people reported her case to the police, saying the police were after her for arrest and investigation.