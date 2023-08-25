Wives of Reps Speaker, Kano Gov restate commitment to women devt

By Emmanuel Ebeleke

In furtherance of her dedication to the advancement of women in Nigeria, Hajiya Fatima Tajudeen Abbas, the wife of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, paid a courtesy visit to the spouses of the Executive Governor of Kano State, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, Hajiya Mariam Kabir Yusuf and her co-wife, Hajiya Zainab Kabir Yusuf.

The visit which was part of her familiarization tour in Kano State at the weekend, had the women discuss matters pertaining to the progress of women and youth empowerment as well as targeted intervention initiatives for the less privileged in the society.

In the same vein, she extended her courteous regards to the family of Senator Barau Jibrin, the Deputy Senate President, this visit coincided with the wedding of his son, Abdullahi Barau Jibrin, and had the Speaker’s wife play the esteemed role of the “Mother of the Day,”.

It would be recalled that Hajiya Fatima Abbas, alongside several influential political figures in Nigeria, made a notable appearance in Kano on Friday to grace the wedding ceremony uniting Abdullahi Barau Jibrin, son of the Deputy Senate President (DSP) Senator Barau Jibrin, and Bilkisu Aliyu Sani Madaki, daughter of the Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Aliyu Sani Madaki.

She conveyed her gratitude to the governor’s wives for the gracious reception extended to her and her delegation during the visit.