With HIFU, 1 surgeon can do 200 fibroid removals yearly — Ajayi

•As Nordica treats 324 women without surgery

By Sola Ogundipe

NO less than 324 women in Nigeria have undergone fibroid removal without surgery through a non-invasive process known as the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound, HIFU.

The procedure was carried out between July 2021 and July 2023 by physicians at the Nordica Fibroid Care Centre, Lagos. HIFU is a bloodless or non-invasive surgery for treatment of fibroids and adenomyosis. It uses real-time ultrasound and high-intensity ultrasound waves to generate localised heat to specifically target individual fibroid and destroy the cells.

Disclosing this to Good Health Weekly as part of activities to mark the second anniversary of the Nordica Fibroid Care Centre, Lagos, the Medical Director of the Centre, Dr Abayomi Ajayi, described fibroids to be among the commonest malignant growths in women of reproductive age.

According to him, women might have fibroid before the age of 50 and it impacts on the quality of their life. He noted that fibroid could also be associated with infertility for a long time becaise of the fear of surgery.

“That was one of the things that drew me into this in the first place I was a young doctor when a popular journalist died from fibroid surgery, and since then, I have been fascinated about the issue of fibroid and to see what we could do to treat fibroid without surgery and that is what I have been trying to do,.

“When finally we saw HIFU, we took it to heart, and we have not had reason to regret because a lot of women have embraced it and we have many testimonials.”

On the need for HIFU in Nigeria even when there is brain drain, Ajayi it is a tech that has had a big role and that it has taken ground in West Africa.

“If well trained, a single surgeon can do up to 200 fibroid removals in a year. There is no need for anesthesia or admission because it is a day case. The process is so easy; all that you do as a patient is to lie down for about an hour and a half to two hours and the procedure is over. You are observed for about two hours after which you can then go home.

“By the next day you can eat anything and 48 hours afterwards, you can do anything. The convenience to the patient and physician is huge. There is no blood transfusion, even on the day of the procedure the doctor does not touch you at all, he is just using software, and it is wonderful.”

Towards enabling more women to benefit from the fibroid removal without invasive surgery, Ajayi said more HIFU outlets are to be opened in Nigeria.

“We are taking this to other parts of the country by the end of this year or in early 2024. This is not a service that access should be limited now that travelling around the country and even abroad is becoming difficult.”

He explained that although fibroid surgery could lead to infertility, the problem is usually more with the surgery itself. “When people are avoiding fibroid surgery, it is because they are not necessarily looking for where treatment is safe, rather they are looking for where it is cheapest.

“HIFU is about safe care. We are not saying that HIFU is the only way to treat fibroids, what we are saying is that it is a method that is safe. If you are going to undergo surgery, choose a hospital that is safe, and one that has what it takes to manage the condition itself if anything goes wrong.”

On the cost of HIFU, Ajayi called for support from the government and private institutions. “If we can have good health insurance, things might just be better”, he noted.

“All my patients are from those paying out of pocket. Government should help the private sector to set up good health insurance so that people can pay to obtain these vital services.”

Speaking further on the problem of fibroids, he explained that the only way to stop recurrence of fibroid is to remove the uterus.

In a comparison of surgery with HIFU, he said that the recurrence rate of fibroid is higher with surgery.

“HIFU is the only way to treat adenomyosis without affecting the uterus, and it also does not affect the ovarian reserve, so that the woman can get pregnant and does not need to undergo Cesarean Section, CS.”

To promote acceptance of HIFU in Nigeria, Ajayi said that education is the immediate thing to be tackled, both for patients and doctors.

“Some doctors don’t know so much about HIFU and some of the things that they say about it is not true. For instance, they tell you that size of the fibroids is an issue, but really the issue of fibroids is more about the location.”

He reiterated the need to regulate fertility treatment in Nigeria, saying, “There are so many people who claim to be doing IVF but are not, we have to be able to differentiate between those who are selling babies and those doing IVF. We need regulation so that things can be done properly, but not a knee jerk regulation. We need the real practitioners of IVF to be on board when policies ar being made, you cannot bring professional rules without the practitioner.”