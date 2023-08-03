Wike’s ministering nomination, screening not do-or-die affair — Rivers APC

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

The Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has stated that the ministerial nomination of the former Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, is not a do-or-die affair.

The spokesman of the party in the state, Darlington Nwauju, disclosed this in a statement in Port Harcourt yesterday countering an earlier statement in Abuja wherein the party had conceded that Wike was in APC to protect his personal interest.

Nwauju noted that the earlier statement from Abuja did not emanate from him, adding he is not aware and did not sign it.

He said some persons for their personal reasons prepared the statement without his knowledge, adding that he does not have anything personal with the ministerial nomination and screening of Wike.

He said: “My attention has been drawn to a fabricated statement credited to my office and purportedly issued today in Abuja. A careful appraisal of the so-called statement will reveal that it was not originally signed off with my name, office and date.

“May I reiterate the fact that the issue pertaining Rivers State APC and the nomination of the immediate past Governor, Mr Nyesom Wike as Minister of the Federal Republic, not personal neither is it do or die.

“It is disheartening for any individual or group to impersonate my office in pursuit of personal vendetta.”