Wike will give Abuja its rightful status, says Mayaki

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, John Mayaki has said that former Rivers State Governor, Wike, as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), can make the city achieve its rightful status and reach new heights.

Speaking during a press engagement in Abuja on Tuesday, Mayaki shared his views on the potential alignment of ministerial designates with specific ministries.

Mayaki highlighted Nyesom Wike as a remarkable figure, citing his track record of delivering results and exhibiting strong leadership qualities.

He further praised Wike’s ability to replicate his accomplishments in Rivers State by focusing on quality infrastructure and future-oriented planning for the federal capital territory.

In his words, “In order for Abuja to regain its sense of order, a Minister with unwavering determination like Nyesom Wike is essential. While some individuals suggest that Wike would be a suitable fit for the Niger Delta Ministry or Petroleum Ministry, he offered an alternative perspective.

Mayaki emphasized that the current phase requires a shift from seeking prestigious portfolios to focusing on diligent work with the right individuals in the appropriate roles.

He said, Wike at the helm of the FCT ministry, significant progress could be made in addressing issues of insecurity, drawing from Wike’s resolute tenure as governor in Rivers State, noting that the positive impact was tangible.

He predicted that under Wike’s leadership, traffic management would improve, normalcy would return, and the city would experience enhanced cleanliness. Additionally, the longstanding unfinished projects aimed at transforming Abuja into the nation’s premier capital city would finally come to fruition.

Mayaki advocated for a renewed emphasis on the original master plan for Abuja, urging adherence to a comprehensive strategy. He underscored that this approach should prioritize equitable housing, efficient transportation, and well-planned infrastructure, particularly for the benefit of the less privileged members of society.

Furthermore, Mayaki stressed the importance of decentralization to mitigate the overwhelming concentration of activities in central areas. He proposed the creation of vibrant satellite town centers, which would ease congestion and lead to a more balanced distribution of the city’s population.

As discussions surrounding ministerial appointments continue, Mayaki’s perspective sheds light on the potentially transformative impact that Nyesom Wike could have as the Minister of the FCT. Should this vision become reality, Abuja stands to benefit from Wike’s dedication, experience, and proven ability to drive positive change.