Wike, Umahi, Edun get FCT, Works, Finance ministries

…No minister assigned to Niger Delta Affairs Ministry

…North-West has 10 ministers, North-Central, eight, South-West has nine North-East has seven, Kaduna not represented, South-South has five senior ministers and two ministers of state, South-East has four senior ministers and one minister of state

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

President Bola Tinubu yesterday assigned portfolios to 45 of the 48 ministers he appointed recently, with former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, heading the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, and his ex-Ebonyi State counterpart, David Umahi, for Works Ministry.

The Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs appeared to have been scrapped as it was not on the ministerial list released yesterday.

The list was announced last night by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelae.

According to the list, Mr Wale Edun is the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, while Bunmi Tunji is the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy.

Similarly, the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy was allocated to Bosun Tuani, while Ishak Salako is the Minister of State, Environment and Ecological Management,

The Minister of Power is Adedayo Adelabu; the Minister of State, Health and Social Welfare, Tunji Alausa; the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake; Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John; and Minister of Transportation, Adegboyega Oyetola.

Other portfolios are Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Anite; Minister of Innovation Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji; Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha; Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy; and Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN.

Also, the Minister of Youth is Abubakar Momoh; Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu; Minister of State, Gas Resources, Ekperikpe Ekpo; Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri; while Senator John Enoh is the Minister of Sports Development.

According to the list, the Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy is Hannatu Musawa;

Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru; Minister of State, Defence, Bello Matawalle; Minister of State, Education, Yusuf T. Sununu; Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed M. Dangiwa; and Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development, Abdullah T. Gwarzo

Others include, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu; Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Mairiga Mahmoud; Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation, Bello M. Goronyo; Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari; and Minister of Education, Tahir Maman

The Minister of Interior is Sa’Idu A. Alkali; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf M. Tuggar, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate; Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Geidam; Minister of State, Steel Development, Maigari Ahmadu; Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu A. Audu; and Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris.

Also on the list are the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi; Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong; Minister of State, Police Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim; Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Govermental Affairs, Zephaniah Jisalo; Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev; and Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi

Going by the portfolios, the North-West has 10 ministers, including five senior and five Ministers of State; the North-Central, eight, including senior ministers six; the South-West has seven senior ministers and two ministers of state.

Similarly, the North-East has six senior ministers and one minister of state but no person yet from Kaduna State which is expected to occupy the Environment and Ecological Management Ministry.

The South-South has five senior ministers and two ministers of state, while the South-East has four senior ministers and one minister of state.