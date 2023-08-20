Wike ‘ll transform FCT in all facets as Minister, former Delta Speaker

Wike

By Gabriel Ewepu

AHEAD of swear-in of 45 Ministers by President Bola Tinubu, former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya, Saturday, expressed confidence that the newly appointed Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, and former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, will transform the FCT in all facets.

Igbuya who was former Chairman of Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State, between 1999 and 2002, the same time Wike was Chairman of Obio Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, said ‘Mr Project’ will perform as Minister of the FCT based on his track record of outstanding performance as council chair, Minister for Education, and Governor of Rivers State.

Meanwhile, he (Igbuya) who was former Chairman of Association of Local Government of Nigeria, hailed President Bola Tinubu for his wisdom by appointing Wike on merit and performance irrespective of party affiliation.

Therefore, he prayed that Wike should have a successful and impact making tenure while he serve Nigerians.

Similarly, former Chairman of Patani Local Government Area Raymos Guanah, described Wike as pride of the class of Local Government Council Chairmen of 1999–2002.

Guanah who was former Delta State Secretary of ALGON during the said period added that he (Wike) was part of the very foundation of this present democratic dispensation.

While congratulating Wike, he said his appointment was well deserved, and told Wike that much is expected of him to bring sanity and discipline to reset the Federal Capital Territory according to its master-plan that makes it Nigeria’s pride to the world.

He also added that with Wike’s transformation of River State with massive and critical infrastructural development within eight years, he is well prepared to deal with the infrastructural needs of the Federal Capital Territory, and soon FCT will be turned into a construction site as development will spring up here and there.