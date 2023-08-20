Home » News » Wike ‘ll  return Abuja master plan as minister – Donald, APC Chieftain
August 20, 2023

Wike ‘ll  return Abuja master plan as minister – Donald, APC Chieftain

By David Odama

AHEAD of the inauguration of the ministers on Monday, an Abuja based chieftain of the ruling APC, Frontline media guru, Donald Amagbo  Sunday  commended President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, for appointing the immediate past Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, as FCT Minister.

This is even as the front line politician from Nasarawa State has assured Nigerians that the former River State governor would return the original Abuja master plan as the FCT minister urging Nigerians to support the minister to provide the Capital city with the needed image as the nation capital.

Donald Amagbo  stated this in Lafia, while speaking with journalists on the portfolio of the  Ministers to be sworn in on Monday, by President Tinubu.

According to the Media guru, having such a great man with  the zeal,  passion and determination to work  for  the development of Nigeria as Woke,  FCT, will  witness  massive  transformation the will be quiet  the status of  the Federal Capital Territory.

“It is with great pleasure and sense of satisfaction that I join othe Nigerians, both at  home and  in diaspora, to celebrate an achiever, a trailblazer and a leader par excellence”

“Indeed, Wikes’ appointment  as a minister designate did not come to some of us as a surprise, owing to his track records of services as a council chairman, minister of state and Governor of Rivers State, which left him  with a remarkable landmark achievements”

“These and many more Nigerians believed his  coming as the minister of FCT, will change the face of the capital city  to a greater height” he said.

According to him, the sacrifices made by the FCT minister designate in Rivers State as governor, had  shown competence and capacity, saying Wike, has the charisma to deliver on his mandate as FCT minister.

