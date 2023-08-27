Wike frowns at congratulatory billboards, advertorials in his honour

Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has requested well-wishers to refrain from placing congratulatory billboards in his honour.

The Director of Press, Office of the Minister, Mr Anthony Ogunleye, stated this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

“The attention of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has been drawn to lamp post billboards, full scale billboards and other adverts congratulating him on his appointment as minister.

“While the minister deeply appreciates the warm wishes and support of the citizens, he kindly, but strongly requests that such billboards and advertisements be discontinued forthwith.

“The minister acknowledges the overwhelming goodwill from the residents of the FCT and beyond and understands the sentiment behind these congratulatory displays and is genuinely touched by the show of support.

“However, in the spirit of public service and commitment to his responsibilities, the minister wishes to focus his full attention on assisting President Bola Tinubu in realising his vision and renewed hope agenda for Nigeria,” he said.

Ogunleye said that Wike’s foremost duty lies in contributing to the development and growth of the FCT and the well-being of residents and the nation as a whole.

He added that the minister held in high regard, the aspirations and expectations of the FCT residents, and he remained dedicated to fulfilling his role with utmost sincerity and dedication.

According to him, this can be achieved by concentrating all efforts on the task at hand and joining hands with public servants to serve the country to the best of their abilities.

“Wike sincerely hopes that the public will understand his perspective and continue to extend their support and cooperation.

“He looks forward to working hand in hand with all stakeholders to build a stronger, more prosperous, and united FCT and Nigeria,” the director said. (NAN)