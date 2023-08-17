Wike capable of elevating FCT to new heights – Ezekwugo

Wike

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Former Governor of River State, Chief Nyesom Wike, newly appointed as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has been described as the best candidate for the position, capable of elevating the FCT to new heights.

The reaction came from Chief Dr. Anthony Ezekwugo, the former Senatorial Candidate for the FCT under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 2023 elections.

Ezekwugo, popularly known as Mr Competence, expressed his confidence in Wike’s ability to deliver on the job.

He cited the new FCT minister’s track record of achievements in River State, where he served as governor for eight years.

In a statement on Thursday, Ezekwugo said: “Based on the confidence reposed in him and his remarkable history, I am certain that Chief Wike is the best man for the job.”

The former senatorial candidate further urged the new minister to promptly address the restoration of the FCT’s distorted Master Plan.

“The FCT residents have high hopes that Chief Wike will surpass his predecessors in bringing development to every corner of the territory, especially the neglected Area Councils,” he stated.

Ezekwugo also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his foresight in selecting Wike for the ministerial position.

He expressed his belief that Wike would not disappoint Nigerians, but would leverage his administrative prowess and experience to benefit the FCT.

“Wike’s wealth of experience, as an astute administrator, an achiever par excellence, and a manager of people and resources, will undoubtedly be instrumental in the administration of the Federal Capital Territory,” Ezekwugo concluded.