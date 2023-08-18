Wife of RCCG pastor kidnapped in Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi,Ilorin

The wife of a Senior Pastor of Redeemed Christian Church of God(RCCG) at Elerinjare town in Ifelodun Local Government of Kwara state has been abducted by yet-to-be-identified armed kidnappers.

The abducted woman was identified as Mrs Bola Ajiboye, wife of one Pastor Johnson Ajiboye, of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG.

The adopted daughter who was in the house during the attack was lucky as she escaped unhurt.

The development is coming a few days after a statewide stop and search security measure put in place by the state Commissioner of Police, Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi, to secure the lives and property of citizens in the state.

Saturday Vanguard reliably gathered that the kidnappers reportedly struck at about 9 pm on Thursday night amid the sound of gunshots at the community.

It was further gathered that the pastor heard gunshots, only to discover later that her wife had been kidnapped, while the adopted daughter escaped.

Sources close to the community also told journalists in Ilorin on Friday that the adopted daughter escaped miraculously during the attack amid sporadic gunshots.

The whereabouts of the abducted victim could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

Sources close to the community confirmed the incident to journalists in Ilorin on Friday.

They however said that the men of the state police command have been informed while the people of the community have been working round the clock to ensure the release of the wife of the senior pastor.

Contacted, the spokesman of the state police command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, on Friday said no information had been received on the incident.