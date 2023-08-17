Why youths need more jobs — Nwosu

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

Former Chief of Staff to the Imo State Governor and President of the Ugwumba Leadership Center for Africa, Uche Nwosu, has canvassed more jobs for youths, saying that the increasing rate of youth unemployment in Nigeria, was drifting the nation towards political collapse.

Nwosu stated this during a courtesy visit with his team to the acting Hungarian Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Gabor Krauss, in Abuja.

According to him, “With extreme poverty deepening on a daily basis and the gap of youth unemployment widening on a daily basis, Nigeria is fast drifting towards political collapse, if these factors are not addressed, as a matter of critical social and economic emergency”.

Nwosu explained that his visit to the Hungarian Ambassador was to provide employment opportunities for both the youths and women in the country.

He said, “The partnership intends to create and provide a flexible platform for youths and women to access business financing for their entrepreneurial ventures, especially those who have business interest in the sectors of agriculture, technology and entertainment.

“The aim was prompted out of the existing urgency to address the worrisome factors of high youth unemployment and extreme household economic poverty in Nigeria, as well as the social and economic security threats that associate with these factors”.

Earlier, the acting Hungarian Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Gabor Krauss, expressed willingness to partner the Centre in ameliorating the plight of youths and women in the country.