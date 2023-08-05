Why we lifted Jerry Williams suspension — AGN president

Jerry Williams

By Benjamin Njoku

The Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, has lifted the indefinite suspension slammed on actor Jerry Williams over drug abuse.

The actor was suspended on the 28th of June, 2023 by the leadership of AGN , following his involvement in illicit substances.

In a statement signed by the National President of AGN, Mr Emeka Rollas, MON, Jerry was suspended from acting to prevent him from endangering the lives of other performers on set . Following his suspension, the actor was checked into a rehab facility for drug addiction weeks back. But the good thing is that the suspension has been lifted on Friday evening by the leadership of the guild.

In a video posted on Instagram page, Jerry Williams was seen expressing gratitude to the president of AGN, his friends, loved ones, senior brother and fans for how they stood by him, while he weathered the storms of depression.

In the video, he announced that “My suspension has been lifted, I am going back to work, sound, healthy, strong.”

Confirming the new development, AGN President said Jerry Williams corporated with them and that’s why they lifted his suspension.