Why we honoured Ararume with Lifetime Achievement Award — Enyeh

Senator Ifeanyi Ararume

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

Nigerian publisher and editor-in-chief of National Waves Newspaper and Magazine, Jimmy Enyeh, has lauded the exemplary career of Senator Godwin Ifeanyi Ararume, former representative of the Imo North senatorial district in the Senate between 1999 and 2007.

In recognition of Senator Ararume’s sterling contributions to politics, business, and community development, he was awarded the National Waves Newspaper and Magazine Lifetime Achievement Award.

Enyeh, in a statement made available to Vanguard, described Ararume as a politician who used his position to positively impact the lives of the people he represented.

“Ararume is one of the few politicians of the Fourth Republic who actually impacted positively on the lives of the people they represented using politics as a vehicle for intervention and transformation for the greater good of their people,” he said.

During his time in the Senate, Ararume distinguished himself by sponsoring people-oriented bills and extending scholarships to students. His philanthropy and ability to empower the youth and support the needy in his constituency were noted.

“Senator Ararume has performed excellently well in the business sector through Exclusive Stores and other flourishing companies and this made him a role model to many people,” Enyeh added.

The senator’s contributions to his state and his constituents didn’t stop at legislation and philanthropy. He leveraged his position as Chairman of various Senate committees to attract federal presence to Imo and neighboring Abia State. The power stations at Ohaji and Alaoji in Imo and Abia States are among his notable achievements.

Ararume also fought for the inclusion of Imo and Abia States in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) bill and contributed significantly to ensuring the Commission’s headquarters were located in Port Harcourt.

His passion for community development led to the establishment of a Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) station in Okigwe and a power switch over at Anara, in Isiala Mbano LGA.

His dedication to his people didn’t wane after leaving office in 2007. He has continued to work for the development of his Okigwe zone, using his resources for the good of his people by constructing rural link roads and building a police station with residential quarters in his community.

Ararume’s commitment to public service and community development is a testament to his selflessness and dedication to his people.

These qualities, Enyeh stated, are the reasons why the Editorial Board of National Waves honoured him with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The publisher ended by recalling other distinguished individuals who were also awarded by the newspaper last week, including Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, renowned lawyer Kayode Abraham Ajulo, and National President of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Christopher Isiguzo, for their outstanding contributions to the development of democracy and the tourism industry.