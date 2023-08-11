With a strong commitment to promote cultural heritage and foster community engagement, Goldberg Lager Beer is thrilled to announce its participation in the forthcoming Osun Osogbo Festival. Billed to hold on Friday August 11, 2023, the brand is set to enhance the festival experience for participants, highlighting its dedication to celebrating Yoruba traditions and enriching the cultural fabric of Yorubaland.

Rooted in the rich history of the Yoruba people, the festival pays homage to Osun, the goddess of fertility and water, and is marked by colourful processions, traditional rituals, artistic performances, and a deep sense of unity.



Brand Manager of Goldberg, Kunle Aroyehun re-iterated the brand’s deep-rooted connection to Yoruba culture, having consistently championed cultural events across Yorubaland and beyond., “We are incredibly excited to participate in the Osun Osogbo festival and contribute to the vibrant atmosphere that showcases the essence of Yoruba culture. Goldberg is a bridge that connects people to their roots and brings communities together,” he said.



“Through our partnership in this year’s festival, the brand aims to deepen its engagement with festival-goers by offering a range of captivating activities and experiences. Festival attendees can look forward to immersive brand activations, interactive cultural displays, and an opportunity to learn more about the significance of Osun Osogbo and the Yoruba heritage,” Aroyehun added.

As an integral part of Nigerian heritage, the brand has become synonymous with celebrating and preserving traditions that resonate with the Yoruba people, embodying their values and customs across several of its platforms, dedicated to honoring the industrious spirit of Yorubas. It showcases initiatives like Isedowo, which uplifts and champions artisans, and Ariya Omoluabi, a Yoruba music talent hunt platform.



Recall that the Ataoja of Osogboland, His Royal Majesty, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji, said in 2015 that the Osun Osogbo festival and Goldberg are almost an inseparable pair, given their shared values and culture.

The monarch, while praising the brand for its consistency in promoting the cultural values of the Osogbo people, said, “Goldberg has contributed immensely in uplifting the Osun Osogbo festival to its recent international status. This partnership has been mutually beneficial to both Goldberg and the Osogbo kingdom, and this makes us very proud.”



Oba Oyetunji described Nigeria Breweries Plc as a friend of the Osogbo people, given its continued support for the Osun Osogbo festival. He urged the team not to relent in its support for the culture and good values of the Nigerian people.



Goldberg’s commitment to promoting cultural events extends beyond the festival season. The brand participates in major festivals in Yorubaland, including the Ojude Oba festival and the Olojo festival. These events project the excellence of Yoruba culture, which is further highlighted by the brand in its ongoing Eku Ise 2.0 campaign.