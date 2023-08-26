Why Tinubu should not make oil pipeline security amnesty largesse

By Benedict Aguele

The purported dispute among ex-militant leaders over the renewal of the N48billion pipeline contract has raised concerns about the security of oil pipelines in Nigeria.

While some ex-militant leaders are reportedly calling for the contract to be split among multiple interests, others are advocating for the renewal of the contract to Tompolo.

While it is the duty of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, to reappraise and positively consider the renewal of the contract in line with stated terms and conditions, the kerfuffle now being reportedly championed by some ex-militants’ leaders should be discarded by the authorities of the nation’s oil giant and President Bola Tinubu in the overarching interest of the country which relies majorly on the volume of crude oil production in the Niger Delta to maintain and sustain the economy.

This is why issues of pipelines security must be given the attention it deserves without considering the jejune agitation by ex-militants now fronting for oil thieves that Tantita Security Services Limited has been combating in the last one year and has successfully put majority of them out of business. It must be noted that the partisan argument that Tompolo allegedly did not support the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is not only a ruse but falls flat in the face when compared to the effectiveness of Tantita who has demonstrated needed capability to do the job despite huge opposition and challenges posed by those with vested selfish interests.

Above all, President Tinubu has always prioritized capacity and ability to deliver above partisan interests in head-hunting talents to render critical services even as former governor of Lagos State and now President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. His recent nomination and appointments of ministers which transcended party membership and loyalties is a case in point.

Former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike would not have been appointed minister of FCT if Tinubu had judged him based on his subsisting membership of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Even Dr Bosun Tijani who was one of the leaders of the #ENDSARS protests that culminated in the infamous shooting at the Lekki Tollgate would today not be a member of the Federal Cabinet if judged by his past antecedents. But Tinubu has proved that his only consideration is capacity to deliver and Tantita ranks high on this criterion.

It is obvious to all discerning minds that the work Tantita has put in so far has led to tremendous increases in oil production which in turn has significantly boosted revenue accruing to the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation. Therefore, it amounts to national sabotage for a group of persons, no matter by what name they are called or their standing in society, to seek to further disrupt oil production that has positively increased in the last one year, thanks to Tantita and the efforts of relevant security agencies.

Any attempt to split or revoke the contract to meet the selfish and unpatriotic demands by those who see the pipeline security contract as an extension of amnesty largesse, should never be tolerated in the interest of the generality of Nigerians and other international stakeholders who have invested massively in the region.

Even though there is ample room for improvement through timely renewal of the contract for Tantita that has faced several challenges in providing pipeline protection services in the Niger Delta region, not renewing the contract or splitting it among disparate groups without requisite capacity to do the job would amount to reversing the gains already made by NNPCL in seeking out a competent company like Tantita to provide extra level of security for the nation’s oil assets, a development that has yielded tremendous gains in terms of increased oil production and revenue to the Federal Government.

It is on record that while Tantita has done superbly by leveraging on its experience, expertise, technology, reliability and track-record, those now out to seek their place at the table are bereft of the discipline, integrity, doggedness and grit needed to do the job.

Lack of experience

While some ex-militants may have experience in bunkering or breaking pipelines, they lack the experience and expertise required for pipeline protection. Protecting pipelines requires specialized knowledge and skills that cannot be acquired through military training alone.

Conflict of interest

Ex-militants have a conflict of interest when it comes to pipeline protection. They may be more interested in using their position to enrich themselves rather than protecting the pipelines.

Lack of accountability

Ex-militants are not accountable to anyone, which makes it difficult to ensure that they are providing effective pipeline protection services. There is a risk that they may abuse their position and engage in corrupt practices.

Risk of unhealthy rivalry and violence

Ex-militants have a history of violence, which could pose a risk to pipeline security.

There is a risk that they may use their position to engage in violent activities, which could disrupt oil production and damage the economy.

It is clear that Tantita Security Service Nigeria Limited has achieved several notable accomplishments during the tenor of this contract in curbing oil theft and pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta, which has made Nigeria increase her daily production. This has no doubt ensured uninterrupted oil production and economic growth.

*Mr. Aguele, a current affairs analyst, wrote from Warri