Why Tinubu nominated Matawalle as Minister — Arewa Group

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The North-Central Asiwaju Support Group has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu nominated former Governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle as Minister to display his readiness in enacting an inclusive government.

Its National Chairman, Abba Rios Lawal, in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, said that Matawalle’s nomination was a step in the right direction and a square peg in a square hole.

This was as they joined their counterparts in other zones to congratulate Matawalle and to commend Tinubu for nominating him.

The statement read: “We cannot easily forget the immense support and encouragement extended to us throughout the electoral campaign of the Asiwaju presidency.

“Matawalle was so supportive to us even though he was not from the North-Central Zone and his assignment was only limited to the South-West.

“In the choice of Matawalle, the President has displayed great wisdom and foresight and without any doubt, we can boldly say that he will be happy he did”.

The group further congratulated Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for his ascension as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress.

“This is another proof that President Tinubu is a reliable great statesman who stands by his words in spite of all odds. By this, our Group has resolved to request for permission to pay a courtesy call on the new National Chairman to restate its solidarity and commitment to the APC” Lawal said.