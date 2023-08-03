Why SMEs need to connect, collaborate on digital business 

By Juliet Umeh

A digital business directory firm, Market Link Africa, MALA, has said that the key factor for Nigerian Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs, to break even, lies in collaboration and connecting to a recognised business directory that can always link them to how their counterparts in the developed societies gained traction.

The firm made the recommendation as it unveiled the platform in Nigeria even as it used the opportunity to offer Nigerian SMEs seamless means to connect, collaborate and thrive.

MALA is an online directory platform where businesses are able to come onboard, connect with the individuals, patronise and also partner with each other.

The Company’s Project Manager, Mr. Austin Mabamidje, while speaking during the unveiling of the platform in Lagos, said the firm came out from Camillo, a business process outsourcing firm.

He stated: “Camillo has been interacting with businesses over the years and we feel that there’s a need for these businesses to have exposure and that was how MALA came onboard.

“Our focus is to deliver value not just to our immediate community but to the entire country. Businesses need to partner for expansion”.