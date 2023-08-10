Why Simon Ekpa does not want to end sit-at-home in S-East —Abaribe

The lawmaker representing Abia South, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has revealed why Biafra agitator Simon Ekpa does not want to stop the sit-at-home order in the southeast region of the country. Abaribe said the order has become a money-making scheme for Ekpa and his cohorts.

The Senator stated this during an interview with Channels Television.

Abaribe said that even with the hand-written message from Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Ekpa has refused to reverse the sit-at-home order because he is profiting from it.

His words: “Last week, there was a hand-written message from him (Kanu). Of course, the man who is profiting from it, who is far away in Finland, denounced it and put more conditions saying they will never stop it until we (south-east leaders) see him in Finland.

“We can now see that because they profit from this, they are not going to stop it because it has become a money-making venture.

“We have seen adverts on the internet asking people to contribute money for the liberation of Biafra.”

Abaribe added that the southeast leaders would reach out to the federal government on how to come up with a solution “Now, what do we do? We have to engage the government because there are also some subsisting issues on the ground.

“The court had granted him his freedom, and the government applied to the same appeal court for a stay of execution and appealled to the supreme court. The supreme court has not taken any decision.

“Part of the resolution is that we are going to engage everyone. “We are going to engage the government at the same time on how we can make a solution that is favourable to all.”

Recall that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has ordered Biafra agitator Simon Ekpa to end all the sit-at-home orders in the South-East. Kanu warned Ekpa “to make a public announcement to the effect that he (Ekpa) received a direct order from him (Kanu) to cancel any pending sit-at-home in place at the moment.”

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) also issued a new update concerning the sit-at-home order in the southeast region of Nigeria. In a statement issued on Saturday, August 5, by IPOB spokesman Emma Powerful, the pro-Biafran group said it had set aside every Monday as an “economic empowerment day” in the southeast.