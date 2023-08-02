Why Samsung focuses on seamless multitasking in new Galaxy Z Flip5, Z Fold5 series

By Juliet Umeh edited by Prince Osuagwu

Device makers, Samsung Electronics, unveiled its latest devices, Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 in Lagos Nigeria at the weekend, but what Hi-Tech noticed is that the devices were heavily tilted towards seamless multitasking.

Multitasking means the performance of more than one task in the device simultaneously. it relates to opening many windows at the same time and working on them individually without closing one for the other. Interestingly, all the newly introduced devices are foldable and open in flip or spread forms.

Samsung says this is to ease stress for Nigerians who are known to work hard even when they are on the go.

The form factor offers experiences for every user with sleek and compact designs, countless customisation options, and good performance to work, play and fly.

According to the device maker, the new Flex Hinge makes the foldable experience possible, while offering an aesthetically balanced and solid design. These remarkable foldable devices unlock extraordinary camera capabilities such as FlexCam to take photos from creative angles.

It said; “With strong performance and an optimised battery powered by the latest processor, the Samsung Galaxy Z series transforms what is possible with a smartphone – open or closed.

President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, TM Roh, said: “Samsung is revolutionising the mobile industry with foldables by setting the standard and continually refining the experience.

“Every day, more people choose our foldables because they offer an experience people want that they can’t get on any other device. Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 are the latest devices that prove our commitment to meeting the needs of our customers through innovative technology.”

“With a strong belief in the potential of the foldable format, paired with world-class research and development, R&D and manufacturing capabilities, Samsung has consistently refined and optimised the Galaxy Z series line-up.

“From content creation on Galaxy Z Flip5’s new Flex Window to seamless multitasking on Galaxy Z Fold5, this series of Galaxy foldables meets and exceeds the distinctive needs of today’s users.

“Both Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 are carefully designed to meet durability expectations.

“The main screen is equipped with a shock dispersion layer and a redesigned back for a more solid display, Along with IPX8 support, Armor Aluminium frames, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus applied to both the Flex Window and back cover, Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 provide the protection consumers expect, enhanced further by Flex Hinge.”

“This new integrated hinge module features a dual rail structure, diffusing external impacts.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 and Fold5 feature a wider variety of recycled materials than their previous generations, including pre-consumer recycled glass and aluminium and post-consumer recycled plastics, sourced from discarded fishing nets, water barrels and PET bottles.

“Even the paper used for their packaging box is made using 100 percent recycled materials.

These innovations have also been purposefully designed for optimised longevity. Each device comes with five years of security updates and four generations of OS upgrades, helping to extend the product lifecycle,” Roh explained.