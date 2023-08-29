Why researches in nation’s varsities are hindered — Don

—- Policies in our universities, and institutes don’t support good research- UNIMED VC

By Dayo Johnson, Akure.

A former Director of Research and Development at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Ondo state, Prof. Ganiyu Oboh, has given a reason why research in the nation’s universities has been hindered.

The renowned biochemistry expert, said that the ” perception among Vice-Chancellors regarding grants as a means of generating revenue has been impeding the progress of research initiatives within Nigerian universities.

Oboh pointed out that “the stance has hindered the advancement of research in Nigerian universities as the focus shifts from scientific exploration to financial gains.

He said this while delivering the keynote address of the Faculty of Science Conference, University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), Ondo town, Ondo State, entitled “Recent Advances in Science for Economic and Sustainable Healthcare Promotion.

Oboh said that “Many of our vice-chancellors see research grants as a means of IGR. It shouldn’t be an IGR. It is to execute a job. That is a major challenge, and it is discouraging many young people, which is why there is a serious brain drain in the system.

“They claim to give the students grants to go and study abroad; when they come back home, what will they use and do? It is not enough to be trained; they need facilities to work. Many of our universities don’t have such facilities. When they come back, with little frustration, they run back.”

Also, Oboh noted that “inadequate equipment has been a major challenge faced by researchers in the country.

He added that the absence of state-of-the-art facilities stalls the ability to conduct high-quality research.

The university don called for the need for policy reforms within universities and research institutes, noting that existing policies often fail to adequately support and encourage robust research activities.

According to him” by addressing the policy gaps, it will help foster an environment conducive to scientific advancement and innovation.

“We have to focus on moving our research from mere analytical to need-driven, solving people’s problems using the fastest, easiest means. Moving our research from the laboratory to the field.

“One of the major challenges is the issue of funding, not just medical research. For you to get a good result and good findings, you need money. Unlike what happens outside this country, where you have a lot of funds, Funding is a major challenge here.

“Another challenge is the issue of equipment. We don’t have state-of-the art equipment to do any good research in Nigeria.

“Policy is also a major one. Most of the policies in our universities and institutes don’t support good research. At least those policies need to be addressed.

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Adesegun Fatusi, said, “Today, as we stand at the intersection of scientific exploration and healthcare promotion, we are united by a common goal: to harness the power of recent scientific breakthroughs for the betterment of healthcare practices and economic prosperity.

Fatusi said that ” Our world is witnessing unprecedented challenges and opportunities, and it is through forums like this that we can collectively steer the course towards meaningful change.

“The fusion of science, economy, and healthcare is not merely an academic endeavour but a mission to uplift communities, empower individuals, and strengthen nations.”

Also speaking, the Dean of the Faculty of Science at UNIMED, Prof. Olufumilayo Omooba, said that “the essence of the conference is to show the relevance of science to medical advancement and medical progress in the country.

Prof Omooba added that “We know that science is the bedrock of all other professions, especially science-related professions.

According to her ” When it comes to the application of medical issues, without science, there is no advancement because to be a researcher in medical sciences, you must be grounded in science and science-oriented subjects.