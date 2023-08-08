Why PWDs deserve parasoccer competition – Foundation

….says inclusion in sports boosts self-esteem of PWDs

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AS Nigeria’s sportsmen and women are recognized in the comity of nations with noticeable world records, a nonprofit organization, FAME Foundation, Monday, said People With Disabilities, PWDs, deserve a parasoccer competition, which is to add value to their physical, psychological and social well-being that gives them a sense of belonging.

The Executive Director, FAME Foundation, Arabinrin Aderonke Ogunleye-Bello, explained that the tournament christened ‘the Play it Dream it Inclusion Parasoccer Tournament’ to hold in Kano is being organized in partnership with the French Embassy in Nigeria, is basically to inspire every person living with disability.

According to Ogunleye-Bello, the event aims to commemorate the International Youth Day 2023 through sports and also provide a platform for individuals with disabilities to participate in sports, improve physical health, and increase awareness about the abilities and potential of and increase awareness of the abilities and potential of persons with disabilities in Kano.

She further stated that to include people with disabilities in sports and other activities, it is also to promote collaborations between local disability organizations, sports teams, and civic leaders.

She also disclosed that the tournament will feature eight professional teams from Kano State and will provide opportunity for people with disabilities to showcase their skills and abilities on the field.

She maintained that FAME Foundation is committed to promoting inclusivity and breaking down barriers for people with disabilities, and believes that sports play an important role in achieving this goal.

The tournament will hold on August 12 and 13, 2023, at the Indoor Hall of the Sani Abacha Stadium, Sabon Gari, Kano.

She said: “The Tournament is open to people living with disabilities, and we encourage everyone to participate. We aim to give players a forum to engage with one another and forge a feeling of community while also promoting para-soccer and the difficulties experienced by those living with disabilities.”

“We are thrilled to be hosting this competition, and we invite everyone to show up and cheer on the competitors. We can all benefit from a society that is more inclusive and just if we work together.

“At FAME, we believe that everyone, regardless of disability, should be able to engage in sports and display their abilities, and we’re excited to see the teams compete and to be part of this important event.”

The project is financed by the Solidarity Fund for Innovative Projects (FSPI – R) of the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs. It aims to support initiatives in the areas of democratic governance, culture, French, higher education, and research.