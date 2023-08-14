Why power supply to Eko, Aba DisCos was disrupted — NDPHC

By Obas Esiedesa

ABUJA-The Niger Delta Power Holding Company, NDPHC, yesterday explained that the disruptions in power supply to Eko Electricity Distribution Company, EKEDC and Aba Power Limited Electric, APLE, two weeks ago was due to maintenance issues with gas suppliers’ facilities.

The company in a statement by its Media Adviser, Mr. Adesanya Adejokun, explained that the maintenance activity by its gas suppliers had a temporary impact on its operations, contributing to the temporary disruption in power supply.

Adejokun stated: “On the morning of August 6, 2023, NDPHC received immediate instructions from the Nigeria Gas Infrastructure Company, NGIC, at approximately 08:25 hours to initiate a shutdown. This directive was prompted by ongoing maintenance work being conducted at NGIC’s gas facilities.

“Regrettably, this maintenance work led to a significant reduction in the available gas quantity, reaching as low as 13MMscf.

”This quantity proved insufficient to adequately fuel our Gas turbine, which boasts a capacity of 125MW (ISO rating). Adding to these unforeseen circumstances, the Gas Aggregation Company of Nigeria, GACN, also communicated with NDPHC around 10:30 hours on the same day, August 6, 2023.

“Their notification outlined the challenges faced in gas supply along the Western axis pipeline. This pipeline is vital as it supplies gas to five of our power plants.

”These supply difficulties arose due to the ongoing maintenance efforts undertaken by Seplat and CNL (Chevron Nigeria Limited), our esteemed gas suppliers.

”The culmination of these events critically impacted gas pressure, ultimately necessitating the shutdown of all our power plants.

”We acknowledge the complex and interconnected nature of these challenges, and we are actively engaged with our partners to expedite the resolution of these issues and restore regular operations.”

He disclosed that supply had since been restored to both distribution companies with which NDPHC had bilateral supply agreement.

“Nevertheless, on August 7, 2023, NDPHC’s Omotosho Power Plant achieved synchronization with the grid, precisely at 07:47 and 08:04 hours.

”These actions were undertaken, following explicit instructions and approvals received from the National Control Centre, NCC, and NGC, respectively.

”A thorough review of the NCC’s daily load allocation table for August 8, 2023, underscores NDPHC’s unwavering commitment to meeting its contractual obligations.

“Specifically, we have consistently fulfilled our responsibilities in supplying EKEDC and APLE with the stipulated electricity capacities as delineated in the Power Purchase Agreement, PPA,” Adejokun said.