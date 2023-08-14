Why Ondo APC is attractive to Chieftains of opposition parties — Party’s chairman

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Chairman of the All Progressive Congress in Ondo state, Ade Adetimehin, gave reasons why Chieftains and members of the opposition party are defecting to the party.

Recall that governorship aspirant and other leaders of the People’s Democratic Party have been defecting to the ruling party ahead of next year’s governorship election.

But, the state chairman of the PDP, in his reaction said that those defecting were looking for their daily bread and would soon return.

However, during an interaction with newsmen in Akure, the state chairman of the ruling party, Ade Adetimehin, said that the unity and cohesion within the party was what was attracting Chieftains and members of the opposition political parties to the APC.

According to him” there’s no division in our party, we’re united under the leadership of our governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

” Despite being the leader of the party, the governor has never interfered in the day-to-day running of the party.

Adetimehin said the leadership style of Akeredolu over party affairs ensured unity and cohesion of various stakeholders from the unit level to the state.

” The members of the opposition party are attracted to the APC due to cohesion within the party.

“Of all the political parties in Ondo State, APC is the only united party in Ondo State. There is no division and we are rancour-free.

“We work together under the leadership of Governor Akeredolu. He is a man that believes in the supremacy of the party.

” He never interferes in the running of the party. He allows the party to function effectively.

“That is what brings unity of the party and makes us the strongest political party in the state.

“That is why many members of opposition political parties are coming to join the APC in Ondo State.

“Three days ago, the grassroot strength of the PDP totally collapsed into the APC. All the former Vice Chairmen and 203 former Councillors defected to the APC. In Idanre, Chairman of PDP Elders Forum joined the APC.

Adetimehin said that ” The PDP has gone into extinction in Ondo. It is now my duty to manage the APC in Ondo State.