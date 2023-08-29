Why my EP is titled ‘Pain and Love’- Kerubian

By Rita Okoye

Kerubian, an exceptional Nigerian singer renowned for his captivating fusion of Afrobeats and Western influences, is poised to make a resounding impact with the impending release of his highly anticipated debut EP, “Pain and Love.”

Born Adele Babatunde Cherubim, Kerubian has enchanted audiences with his unique musical stylings and is now ready to showcase his mesmerizing talent on a global stage.

In a recent Instagram post, Kerubian expressed his excitement about his imminent return to the music industry after a brief hiatus. He shared, “I see my EP inspiring people.” This declaration encapsulates the passion and vision he holds for his forthcoming EP.

Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Kerubian’s roots trace back to Ikire Osun State and a lineage connected to the late son otunba of Ikire land. His academic journey led him to Lead City University, where he specialized in Banking and Finance, showcasing his commitment to both his education and his musical ambitions.

Exploring the inspiration behind his EP and why it is titled Pain and Love, Kerubian said: “When my dad died, that brought pain to my heart, and also battling with some pain I can’t share, I’d rather spit it out in my music. This and many more inspired the title of my EP”.

This insight offers a glimpse into the emotional depth and personal experiences that have shaped the tracks within “Pain and Love.”

Kerubian’s EP features noteworthy collaborations with talented artistes like Billy Hunned, Leon, and Sodjer, enhancing the diversity and rich musical tapestry that he weaves through his work.

As the countdown begins for the release of “Pain and Love,” music enthusiasts, fans, and industry insiders alike are eager to experience the enchanting melodies and heartfelt emotions that Kerubian is set to deliver through this groundbreaking debut EP.