Why Momoh is best for Niger Delta Ministry – Bello

The Candidate of the APC for the House of Assembly Akoko-Edo North Constituency in the just concluded general elections, Comrade Samuel Bello says the redeployment of Engr. Hon. Abubakar Momoh to the Ministry of Niger Delta is placing a square peg in a square hole.

The redeployment of the former federal lawmaker was announced by the presidency on Sunday after he was earlier assigned the Ministry of Youth.

Comrade Bello in his congratulatory message on Tuesday says the 62 year old Edo politician possesses the virtues that will transform the region.

“As an engineer, Engr. Hon. Momoh knows the challenges facing the region; as a politician and a former federal lawmaker, you know what the people of Niger Delta need to better the region.

“As a thorough breed and refined gentleman, we are assured that justices will be served.

“I trust you to make an impact through your visionary leadership towards meeting the needs of a region that bears the burden of the country.” Comrade Bello’s message read.

President Bola Tinubu had on Sunday approved the redeployment of Engr.Hon. Abubakar Momoh from the Federal Ministry of Youth to the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Development.

The Presidency statement noted that Federal Ministry of Youth is to be re-assigned to a Minister-Designate soon.