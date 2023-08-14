Why l bathed daily with human head — 26-yr-old suspected ritualist confesses

By Dayo Johnson Akure

A 26-year-old, suspected ritualist, Franklin Akinyosuyi, has explained why he bathes daily with a human head.

Akinyosuyi, said that he purchased the human skull and other body parts from an herbalist in Osun state.

The suspect who was paraded weekend, alongside other suspected criminals by the Ondo state police command, said in an interview that he was acting on the instruction of an herbalist to boost his photography and boutique business, which was facing untold hardship.

According to him ” I am a photographer and I own a boutique as well. It was last year that my uncle took me to a herbalist.

“I explained to him that my business wasn’t moving well, so he asked me to pay N200,000 to make concoction for me which I paid within three weeks.

“After he was done, he called me to come pick it and that was last year November. He directed that I should be bathing with the human head every Thursday at exactly 1am.

” I used it for a month but didn’t see any difference in my business. So, I had to call the herbalist and told him to refund my money.

“I also asked him to come and pick the human head as well but he refused to come and pick it, but he had started refunding my money because he already sent me N20,000.

” So, on that faithful day, I decided to go and throw it away, so I dropped it at my backyard. Unfortunately, I went out and before I could return, my landlord’s children saw it, informed their father and they ultimately called the police.

“After we were arrested, the herbalist claimed that he paid someone to get the human head”, the suspect said.

Speaking on the suspected ritualist, the police spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, said that a human skull was found in his possession and

further interrogation and investigation led to the arrest of one Oyegoke Dare an evangelist, who gave the skull and other fetish materials to the suspect.

She added that ” one Oyelade Sarafa an herbalist who also confessed to have helped in procuring the skull from one Asekun (a vigilante) in Ikirun was also arrested.

The police image maker, said that “Two other suspects mentioned in connection with the case are currently at large.