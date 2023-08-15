Why it’s important to increase your business visibility – Adegboyega

By Rita Okoye

Aladewura Adegboyega is the founder and CEO of Hadegold Media, a digital marketing agency based in Lagos, Nigeria. As the CEO, he’s responsible for the overall strategy and direction of the company, as well as overseeing its operations and growth.

In a recent interview, Adegboyega stated that “having your business online is no longer an option, but a necessity in today’s digital age.” He explained that the internet has become the primary platform for consumers to find products and services, and businesses that don’t have an online presence are missing out on a huge opportunity.

Sir Adegold added that one of the biggest benefits of having your business online is, it allows businesses to reach wider audience. “With the internet, businesses can connect with customers all over the world, regardless of their location”. “In addition, having an online presence gives businesses the opportunity to build relationships with their customers through social media, email marketing, and other digital channels”.

Adegboyega shared more light on online publicity by giving a better explanation on SEO (Search Engine Optimisation) stating the importance of white-hat SEO on a website.

“SEO do help businesses, it puts your brand on search engines such as Google.com and this would make your brand visible to your potential customers across the globe and your website must be mobile friendly”.

“Your customers are everywhere, we can help businesses improve their visibility in search engine results, which can lead to more website traffic and ultimately more sales”.

He also talked about the importance of having a social media page, “Social media is good for marketing but also it is good for customer support”.

“HADEGOLD MEDIA offers a wide range of services that can help businesses succeed online”. These services include web design, SEO, social media marketing, and email marketing”. While some of these services, can be time-consuming And, if businesses don’t have the time or resources to do it all themselves, HADEGOLD MEDIA can help.