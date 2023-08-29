Why it’s difficult to dislodge Nigeria’s oil cartels —HM Ayemi-Botu

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

A Niger Delta monarch and retired military officer, HM Charles Ayemi-Botu, has said that it would be difficult to disband the crude oil barons and cartels bleeding the country’s economy because of their deep entrenchment in the Nigerian system.

HM Ayemi-Botu, the traditional ruler of Seimbiri Kingdom in Delta State, in a statement, yesterday, disclosed that top serving and retired military officers, powerful politicians, business tycoons, and multinational oil companies were part of the oil cartels.

His words: “There is a network of highly placed top military brass retired and serving top political leaders of civil dispensation business tycoons, multinational oil companies, and their cohorts are having cartels and syndicates that cannot be easy to dislodge.”

“It is in the system and has become a cankerworm in the body polity of Nigeria and that is why all the country’s wealth is being siphoned through illegal process.

“An ex-militant /front-line Niger Delta agitator, lately, revealed that those paid with hard-earned taxpayers’ money are the same people conniving and contriving with oil barons at home and abroad to use the most sophisticated method to cart away our crude oil.

“They do so under the close watch of security operatives guiding them under the pretext that they are genuinely/officially allowed to sail from Nigeria’s territorial waters to international waters and beyond.

“They could not fault this disclosure, and the Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited is on a collision course with the security operatives because of its excellent and diligent pipeline surveillance activities in exposing the nefarious activities of those collaborators,” he added.

The monarch, who wondered why it has become a norm for any Nigerian President not to appoint a Petroleum Minister since the inception of the present political dispensation in 1999, except former President Jonathan, noted: “It should be a bone of contention to every patriotic Nigerian.”

“What is so special about the Petroleum Ministry that from Olusegun Obasanjo, Muhammadu Buhari, and now, President Bola Tinubu, they failed to appoint a petroleum minister.

“Most of the presidential aspirants’ sole aim is to grab Nigeria’s oil wealth on the assumption of office at Aso Rock, Abuja.

“Now, in the Presidential Industry Act, PIA, 2021, there is provision for Host Communities Trust Development and Trust Fund, and beneficiaries (host communities) must protect the oil facilities within their various kingdoms in order to benefit from the three percent approved for them in the PIA.

“I reiterated at a seminar on oil theft and illegal oil bunkering by the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, recently, that lack of patriotic, god-fearing, transparent, righteous leaders that have the interest of Nigeria above their selfish and nepotic desire that has brought Nigeria to its present state of comatose.”

”President Tinubu should convoke a sovereign national conference to decide the destiny of Nigerians since the 1914 amalgamation of the North and South protectorates by Sir Lord Frederick Lugard expired in 2014.”