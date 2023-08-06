Why I’m not in a hurry to unfreeze Benue accounts – Gov Alia

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state has said he is not in a hurry to unfreeze the bank accounts of Benue state after two months of placing restrictions on the said accounts for fear of perceived fraud.

He explained that the accounts would remain frozen because there were hyenas and hawks who were waiting to feast on them the moment the he lifts the embargo.

The Governor who made the disclosure weekend during his maiden interaction with the media in the state said the embargo had not hindered the operations of Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs of the state.

The Governor said: “On May 29 which was the day I was sworn in, few minutes after I called for the closure of the accounts of Benue state. And I was so right to have done that.

“Even now as I speak there are hyenas and hawks waiting for just anything to drop into those accounts and they will take them out; because land mines were already planted.

“And I that context it is not yet time for the unfreezing to be done. I am still looking closely at each of the parastatals, each of the Ministries and each of the Agencies.

“And if I invite you to take a peep into what I am looking at, you will be so amazed and you will in fact ask me to close the accounts till next year.

“But while the freeze is still in place, it is very vital that any Ministry, Department or Agency, MDA, that has a need, they bring it to the appropriate quarters at the Government House and it is treated.”

He urged Benue people to rally round his government and give him the necessary support to help him deliver on his promises.

He said his doors would remain open and he would continue to be accessible to the people assuring that all actions taken by is government were in the best interest of the state.

While also urging politicians to join hands with him to serve the state, the Governor appealed to Journalists to support him saying “we certainly cannot weather the storm alone without the support of the media.”