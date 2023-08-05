Why I supported Oyetola’s ministerial nomination — Gov Adeleke

By John Alechenu

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has explained why he supported the nomination of his predecessor, Adeboyega Oyetola.

The governor cited his commitment to the overall interest of Osun State and all indigenes irrespective of political affiliations as his guiding principle in his service to the people of the state.

According to the Governor, the election process has since ended and that was time for all Osun people to join hands for the development of the State.

The Deputy Senate Minority leader, Senator Lere Oyewumi had announced the unanimous support of the Osun senators for Mr Oyetola, citing a directive of the state Governor.

Adeleke said, ” I told our Senators to support Mr Oyetola. There is no need to embarrass him by withdrawing the support of the three PDP senators. We have a state to develop and my focus on that goal is total.

” Political maturity is needed to build the Osun of our dreams. Poverty knows no party difference. So we must support each other at all levels as long as Osun’s interest is at the centre stage”, the Osun Governor told the journalists.

On his plans for Osun state, he said, “Our administration is working hard to develop the state business sector. So we need new partnerships with several federal and international agencies.

” I have the sense of urgency to change this label of civil service state. We want our industrial sector to grow. So we have to develop the abandoned free zone.

“This will drive inflow of investment. We hope to get the SME industrial clusters off the ground. We need mini-industrial parks all over the Senatorial district. We are reviewing the Omoluabi economic zone to make it truly functional.

” With the state cabinet in place, I seek to quicken the pace of our delivery.That is why we are hosting several delegations locally and internationally. That is why we are targetting national and global agencies’ ‘, he told media men at the event.

Those who attended the meeting included: the party’s Predidrntial Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, his running mate, Ifianyi Okowa. Others include: the party’s Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagun, Deputy National Chairman (South), Taofeek Arapaja, the National Vice Chairman (South South), Chief Dan Orbih, National Secretary, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu.

Governors who attended the meeting include: Gov. Bala Mohammed, CON -Bauchi State -Chairman, Gov. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri-Adamawa State, Gov. Sen. Douye Diri-Bayelsa State, Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori-Delta State, Gov. Peter Mbah-Enugu State, and Gov. Ademola Adeleke-Osun State.

Others are: Gov. Godwin Obaseki-Edo State, Gov. Kefas Agbu-Taraba State and

Gov. Dauda Lawal-Zamfara State.

Other party chieftains at the meeting included: Hon. Kingsley Chinda -House Minority Leader and the National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba among others.