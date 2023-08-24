Why I sponsor show for talents, cultural heritage in Nigeria – Claudia Parvin

By Rita Okoye

United Kingdom (UK) based top actress, Claudia Parvin has sponsored the sixth edition of Elegant Flix magazine for talents and cultural heritage in Nigeria.

Elegant Flix was founded and published by Florence Okonkwo also Queen of Red Carpet.

In her statement, she described Okonkwo as a woman with a heart of gold and happy to work with her.

The ‘Passion and Temptations of Cleopatra actress is also set to hit the big screen again after going on a sabbatical.

Born in Guadalupe, Mexico, Parvin has been featured in blockbuster movies such as Shot in the Dark and Christmas By Moonlight among others.

For her effort on screen, she has been nominated and won an award for Best Actor.

Parvin is set to hit more locations even as she is working assiduously on having her own Production.