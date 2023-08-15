Why I moved to Saudi Arabia – Liverpool legend, Steven Gerrard

By Enitan Abdultawab

Former Liverpool midfielder, Steven Gerrard has revealed why he moved to the Middle East as El-Ettiqaf head coach.

The former England international spearheaded a superb campaign at Scottish side Rangers FC in 2021 with the team finishing as champions unbeaten in the league.

The manager, however, failed to replicate the success at Aston Villa as he was sacked soon afterwards to allow Unai Emery take over.

Gerrard, without a job, turned down a few proposals from clubs in the Middle East before eventually accepting an offer from El-Ettiqaf.

Explaining why he did, the 43-year old spoke to newsmen, “I had a couple of other things on the table at Championship level and I had to make a decision what I believed was right for me.”

“In time with being patient, this was the best offer on the table because we had two offers that had a chance, they were took away from me rather than me making that decision.”