Why I left Europe for Saudi Arabia – Neymar

Former Paris Saint-Germain star, Neymar has revealed why he left European football to compete in the Saudi Pro League.

Recall the Brazillian joined Al Hilal for £80 million and will be earning £129.4 million per year.

The forward, who signed a two-year contract at the Saudi side, cited the desire to be a global player as the motivation behind his move to the Middle East.

The former Barcelona forward also established his desire for ‘new challenges and opportunities in new places’ as another reason.

Neymar said, “I have achieved a lot in Europe and enjoyed special times, but I have always wanted to be a global player and test myself with new challenges and opportunities in new places.

“I want to write new sporting history, and the Saudi Pro League has tremendous energy and quality players at the moment.”