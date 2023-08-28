Why I diversified my business interests – Okafor Chinedu

By Rita Okoye

Anambra State in Southeast Nigeria is famous for producing many successful businessmen. And there are many easy examples to support this assertion. Among the new breed of rising businesspeople is Okafor Chinedu Emmanuel, the chairman of VGH Group.

The native of Awka, Anambra State, has under his conglomerate a number of subsidiaries, but the three that are prominent are VGH Music, VGH Industrial Production, and VGH Homes Limited.

His VGH Music record label has produced some enterprising singers, including Crayon and Somto. The label also functions as a major promoter of music events such as the VGH Music Festival, which was staged on January 2, 2023, at Enu Awgbu Field in Awgbu, Orumba North LGA, Anambra State. The music show had brought the big names in the Nigerian music industry, including Rugger, to the Southeast region.

In a world where the business model of a record label is gradually on the decline due to the growing clout of digital downloads, VGH Music has defied the odds to remain relevant which is a testament to its business-savvy owner.

Unlike other business figures who remained focused on a single industry, the VGH boss, as he is fondly addressed, diversified his business interests and investments.

In the recycling sector, VGH Industrial Production, which he set up as another subsidiary of the group, is regarded as an industry leader both in Nigeria and Africa at large. Aside from manufacturing nylon and plastic products, the company recycles waste plastic into raw materials.

Okafor Chinedu Emmanuel, known to celebrate his birthday on May 21, is also doing business in the real estate sector, where VGH Homes Limited is working in the affordable homes niche and has been building estates in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, Lagos, the country’s commercial capital, where he is a resident, and Anambra, the state where he hails from.

Recently married, in September 2022, the VGH chairman is also a notable philanthropist.