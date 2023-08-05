Why I abandoned my Christian faith – Emeka Rising

By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actor and incumbent Chairman of Lagos State chapter of Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, Emeka Rising Ibe, who’s best known for his iconic role in the movies “Isakaba” and “Mr. Ibu The Lecturer“ has revealed why he ventured into gospel gyration at a time and what led to his dumping the Bible.

Before he embraced Christ, Emeka Rising used to be one of the baddest actors in Nollywood, who was known for his act of thuggery and unbecoming lifestyle. He later became a changed person after he gave his life to Christ. But little did he know that he would soon abandon his new found faith following issues of religious hypocrisy and lack of love among the brethren.

Speaking on the matter in a recent chat with NollyNow, Rising regretted that when he became a born again Christian, he had the feeling that ‘all that glitters were gold.’ But later events within the Christendom proved him wrong.

He narrates: “This is because when I gave my life to Christ wholeheartedly at Lord’s Chosen Charismatic, the General Overseer of the Church was praying from the altar and I was far away from him. Suddenly, I fell under anointing. It has never happened before in my life. I now believed that this could only be done by God and I gave my life to Christ. And the spirit of God told me that not even one person was serving him genuinely.”

Narrating further, Rising said “while I was a member of Lord’s Chosen, I was financially supporting the work of God. At one point, I decided to do gospel gyration and that was how I started composing songs. I released my music video and there was this particular track titled “I am a Chosen”. That track alone would have changed my life. But nobody showed me love or supported me. That’s why I said nobody is serving God genuinely because you must love yourself first before you love your neighbour. But this is not happening among Christian brethren. I borrowed money to make the music and it didn’t go the way I expected. I was disappointed”. The actor said he observed that there is no love among Christians. “When a General Overseer of a church is living in affluence while his members are hungry, that’s not serving God, “ the actor echoed.