Why Edo deserves special, strategic consideration in Tinubu’s govt — APC chieftain

By Etop Ekanem

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, John Mayaki, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to give Edo State special and strategic consideration in his administration.

In a letter to the president, Mayaki lauded Tinubu’s steadfast commitment towards a greater Nigeria, stressing that his unwavering dedication to the ideals of progress and unity is second to none.

He said Edo State has maintained its status as an opposition state, with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in control, adding that the political landscape has not been favourable for APC members.

“We have faced numerous challenges and hurdles in our pursuit of democratic participation, especially the non-inauguration of the 14 members of the state House of Assembly,” he said.

The letter read: “In the era following the tenure of former Governor Adams Oshiomhole, APC members have encountered challenges in enjoying the benefits of governance and patronage. Our voices have been suppressed and we have experienced hostility from the incumbent administration. The absence of a level playing field has been detrimental to our engagement in the political process.

“I must also highlight the unfortunate events that unfolded during the 2020 governorship election in our state. The lack of substantial support from the government at the centre and the outcome of the election underscore the need for a reinvigorated approach as we approach the upcoming election year. We require all the encouragement and backing possible to secure a victory that reflects the aspirations of our party and the electorate.

“In light of these circumstances, Mr. President, I respectfully request your kind consideration for Edo State to receive special attention in your budding administration. Specifically, I urge you to consider granting Edo State two ministerial positions. While I acknowledge that this request is coming later than desired, the importance of strengthening our party’s presence and prospects in the state cannot be overstated.

“Furthermore, I implore you to contemplate affording Edo State a significant and strategic portfolio within your yet-to-be formed cabinet. This viable portfolio could serve as a beacon of hope for our members, galvanizing our efforts to reclaim power from the incumbent PDP government. Given the current absence of federal presence and the state of our infrastructure, such significant and strategic portfolio for our Minister-Designate would not only inspire the party faithful but also provide an avenue for positive change and development.

“Your wisdom and experience as a seasoned politician are qualities we hold in high esteem. We believe that your consideration of this appeal would undoubtedly fortify our party, alleviate the challenges of campaigning in the 2024 governorship election, and strengthen our bond with the electorate.

“Moreover, this endeavor aligns with your vision for a prosperous Nigeria. By investing in Edo State, you would be contributing to the overall economic growth and development of the nation. The potential for job creation, youth empowerment, and improved infrastructure cannot be understated. Your strategic insight into the nation’s welfare places you in a unique position to champion these causes.”