When dignitaries converge to celebrate Abubakar Momoh

By John Mayaki

As the sun began its ascent over the vibrant city of Abuja, an aura of anticipation enveloped the air. Monday saw the convergence of a multitude of distinguished personalities, each carrying the weight of the occasion on their shoulders. They had gathered not merely to witness, but to partake in the admiration, respect, and celebration for the newly minted Honorable Minister of Niger Delta Development, Hon. Engr. Abubakar Momoh after being sworn in by President Bola Tinubu at the State House.

This event, etched in the annals of Abuja’s history, was more than a reception; it was a vibrant tableau woven with shared aspirations, unyielding support, and unwavering national and regional unity.

A congregation of distinguished senators – Kassim Victor Oyofo, Alh. Yisah Braimoh, Deacon Domingo Obende, Monday Okpebolo, Adams Oshiomhole – were the early arrivals. Besides, former and present members of the House of Representatives, such as Rt. Hon. Col. Tunde Akogun, Rt. Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon, Rt. Hon. Samson Osagie, Hon. Abass Braimoh, Rt. Hon. Friday Itulah, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Maipata, Rt. Hon. Lukman Mohammed, Hon. Abdul Oroh, Hon. Sunday Dekeri Anamero, Rt. Hon.

Comrade Peter Akpatason, Rt. Hon. Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, Hon. Patrick Ikhariale, Hon. Nasir Garo, among others were present.

The guest list is inexhaustible, and the hall was fully packed, but here’s what we know about who was – and wasn’t – in attendance, according to a live broadcast by Bloomshire Nigeria.

Among the royalties are His Royal Highness, Mallam Ali Suleiman; His Royal Highness, Alh. Danesi Aliu Kelvin; His Royal Highness, Hon. Thomas Okosun, Hon. Uyigue Igbe, Chief Ese Lucky Omaduakpo (JP); High Chief Sunday Momoh; High Chief Emma Omoghie; High Chief AbdulGaniyu Lawani; Chief Ibrahim Emokpaire; Chief Taiwo Akerele; Prince Malik Afegbua; Prince Kassim Afegbua; Chief Bisi Idaomi; Chief Peter Aliyu; Chief Hauwa Mahmud Abu, among others.

Also in the roll call are Major General A. Shuaibu (rtd), Major General S. J. Davies, Brigadier General AN Gobo. Emperor Jarrett Tenebe, Hon. Mallam Gani Audu, Alh. Usman Dauda, Chief Pius Etokhana, Chief Sunday Momoh, Chief Chris Dirisu, Hon. Anena Jemitola, Lady Golda Osikhena, Hon. Godwin Esheshi, Hon. John Akhigbe, Hon. Sadiq Asema Mohammed, Engr. Ahmed Asuku, Hon. Omonade Matthew.

In the lengthy list are Dr. Mustafa Lecky, Dr. Evans Dirisu, Dr. Philip Ugbodaga, Dr. Victor Ekwukoma, Dr. Solomon Akperekpe, Dr. Blessing Agbomere, Amb. Anegbe, Engr. Nicholas Sedi, Barr. Henry Itseuwa, Hon. Razaq Obaro, Alh. Sani Zuwedu, Barr. Udomo, Hon. Sam Oboh, Hon. Chris Okaeben were in attendance.

In this grand occasion, a charismatic ensemble of leaders took the stage, each a pivotal thread contributing to the fabric of this celebration. Among them, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Edo State Chapter, Col. David Imuse, radiated his pride as he spoke.

Represented by the Deputy State Chairman, Emperor Jarret Tenebe, his heartfelt words resonated through the audience. “Today,” he proclaimed, “we are witness to the fruits of hard work, guided by the values our leader and father, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, has instilled. On behalf of Edo State APC and all who stand before us, I extend congratulations to the Honorable Minister.”

Senator Oyofo took his turn – his voice resonant with conviction, shared his reflections. “We gather to celebrate not just an achievement, but the embodiment of resilience and dedication. Alh. Abubakar Momoh is a beacon of integrity and hard work—a deserving son of Edo State. This appointment reflects the recognition of his principles, his honesty, and his profound education. In my estimation, he is poised to serve Nigeria with distinction. This appointment is not merely deserved, but destined.”

Amidst a cascade of applause, Senator Oyofo continued, “I stand before you as one who played a part in establishing the NDDC. Today, our son takes the reins to lead it to greater heights, bringing prosperity to the Niger Delta. The path ahead may be complex, but united, we can conquer the challenges that lie before us. Let us offer our support and ideas, nurturing his journey to success.”

Oyofo said, “Abubakar Momoh is a very all-inclusive person. Alh. Abubakar Momoh is a worthy son of Edo State. He’s a man I know for his principles; he’s honest, hardworking, properly educated, and, in my opinion, he will be a man who will serve Nigeria well. This is one of the appointments which I believe was well made and well deserved.

“This is an opportunity for him to unite all the people of Niger Delta. In God’s own making, I was the one who established the NDDC, and wonderfully enough, it is one of our sons who is going to progress it forward and bring joy to all the people of the Niger Delta.

“Niger Delta is a complex place, and I wish all of us to support him with ideas that are progressive and also to pray for him. We have in our midst the Rt. Hon. Tunde Akogun and Senator Yisa Braimoh – we have come to give him unqualified support and to pray for him. We will be with you day and night, and if you need any advice you think we can give you, we will be there for you. I salute my indefatigable brother, Adams Oshiomhole. With him, Adams and Abubakar Momoh, we will achieve a lot for Edo state and for Nigeria.”

And so, the mosaic of voices resonated with each speaker, painting a portrait of hope, unity, and shared purpose. HRH, Mallam Aliu Suleman, added a touch of reverence, “We extend our gratitude to the president and Adams Oshiomhole for this appointment. As we celebrate today, let us remember that our unity holds the key to success. Let us rally behind Abubakar Momoh and ensure that his endeavors flourish.”

HRH, Mallam Aliu Suleman said, “We want to thank God most profusely for this appointment. I want to thank the president and Adams Oshiomhole for making this happen. God has used Oshiomhole to bring us to the limelight. May God make him much more useful, not just to Nigeria, but beyond the shores of this country.

“If we want to say something about Abubakar Momoh, I’m sure we won’t leave here today. He has gone through a lot of rough times, but he’s one person who knows where he’s going. Eng. Momoh is one of our sons who God has used to uplift the lives of our people. He has seen rough times, but I thank God today he’s alive, hale, and hearty to reap the reward of his efforts, sacrifice, devotion, and dedication to the cause of our people.

“I want to appeal to everyone here that we should all put our hands together to ensure that we make a success of every endeavor that we are given. This we can do by supporting Abubakar Momoh to make a resounding success of this ministry. Just like Oshiomhole has become a household name in Edo state for what he did on behalf of our people; there’s no way you can write the history of Edo without the name of Oshiomhole shining in gold. The same way we should ensure that Abubakar Momoh succeeds because he has all the credentials. He’s somebody who can bring water out of a stone. I thank everybody that’s here today; I also extend our gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for finding him worthy of the cabinet. We appeal to you all to help us to support him for the sake of the Niger Delta.”

Throughout the event, an illustrious gathering of senators, former and present members of the House of Representatives, and dignitaries graced the occasion. Their presence, a testament to the resonance of the day’s significance, attested to the impact of Hon. Engr. Abubakar Momoh and the shared vision for a prosperous Niger Delta.

Beyond the names and titles, the celebration was a living tapestry—a convergence of hearts, aspirations, and shared dreams. With every word spoken, every applause shared, and every promise made, the spirit of unity was reinforced, leaving an indelible mark on all those present.

In the aftermath of this unforgettable celebration, the essence of camaraderie lingers—an essence that speaks of accomplishments not yet realized, promises waiting to be fulfilled, and a collective commitment to a brighter future. This gathering, a mosaic of hope, stands as a testament to the power of unity and the potential that lies ahead, guided by the steadfast leadership of Hon. Engr. Abubakar Momoh and Senator Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.