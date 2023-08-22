What next for Greenwood? A thread of his scandal

By Enitan Abdultawab

Former Manchester United winger, Mason Greenwood has finally been released by the club following heavy charges of a sexual scandal that involved the player and his girl-lover.

The Red Devils announced that the team parted ways with the player mutually because the decision had to be made in alignment with the club’s values, plus taking into accounts the rights and wishes of the victim.

Greenwood himself noted that he doesn’t want his profile to distract the team and admitted he made mistakes into what led to the controversial social media post.

Meanwhile, here is a rundown of the timeline of Mason Greenwood’s embattled self in the past one year.

January 30, 2022

Greenwood was accused by his girlfriend for sexual abuse. In a viral audio, the following words leaked out, : “I don’t want to have sex”, to which the man replies: “I don’t give a fuck what you want … I’m going to fuck you, you twat … I don’t care if you want to have sex with me … I asked you politely, and you wouldn’t do it, so what else do you want me to do?” The man later says: “Push me again one more time and watch what happens to you.”

January 30, 2022

A few hours later, Greenwood was suspended immediately from the club so there could allow appropriate authorities investigate the case.

February 1, 2022

On this day, the player was arrested on charges of rape, assault and threats of murder. This day, Nike announced they had severed their relationship with the player.

February 2, 2022

Greenwood was released temporarily on bail so further investigation could continue.

April 7, 2022

The bail was further extended till mid-June. This followed Greenwood’s party request for the charges be dropped.

October 15, 2022

Greenwood was re-arrested again for breaching the rule. It was reported that he contacted the victim and was further arrested on charges involving an incident on October 22, 2021.

October 17, 2022

He was remanded into custody and the remand was to last till November 21.

October 19, 2022

He was released on this day on condition that he didn’t contact the accuser and witnesses.

February 2, 2023

The Crown Prosecution Service dropped all charges against Greenwood, citing the withdrawal of key witnesses and “new material that came to light”.

August 21, 2023

Manchester United cut ties with Greenwood mutually on grounds of protection of club’s integrity.

What next?

Of course, a lot of questions will be raised as to what will be the next steps for the 21-year-old to reignite his football career.

As it stands, a lot of clubs will think twice to approach Greenwood’s agent for a possible move because a lot of measures that will protect their values, fans and social media space will be determined.

For now, it seems the only option that will make Greenwood clear his head is to leave completely and seek engagement outside the shores of Europe.

The 21-year-old is devoid of a professional kick since January of 2022 and that drought is capable of taking a great toll on his performances.