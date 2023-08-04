What Dembele’s move mean for Barcelona and Xavi

By Enitan Abdultawab

Nobody believed Ousmane Dembele would raise eyebrows any longer, at least in this impending period when Laporta and his men are shaking off their financial troubles and looking forward to building a team that will compete in Europe.

But there is a glitch. Dembele has taken the exit route to Paris Saint-Germain. It is a glitch because Dembele is a player who has reiterated he was happy or Barcelona barely a month ago. It is a glitch because Dembele is a player whom head coach Xavi went out on a limb for when the club could have cashed in big on him two seasons ago.

What else? Dembele was an extraordinary player. Replay his electric pace, exciting dribbles, fake shots and pin-pointed assists and be marvelled. Dembele wasn’t Messi but he was a constant thorn in the flesh of fullbacks.

Fast forward to the reality. Xavi and Barcelona have the right to be disappointed at Dembele given his days in the hospital bed. Forty goals and forty-three assists across five seasons for a player like Dembele is not too below average. That is exactly what Barcelona are expecting he fires up this season.

As for now, Xavi and Barcelona need to prepare for Xavi’s most important player. Xavi had responded that the way to replace for now is to acquire a proper right-back assist either Raphinha or Yamal, if the youngster will get minutes. Joao Cancelo will be a big win.

As much Dembele fired up the flanks, he was wasteful in front of goal. That was a half of Barcelona’s problem last season. He was not the only one. Ferran, Fati and Lewandowski need to put in their A games to smash whatever come their way.

The time is now. Barcelona can be better off Dembele.