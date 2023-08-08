We‘ve been ensuring peace, stability in Niger Delta – PAP

Ndiomu

…Says enough is enough, we won’t hesitate to sue defamers

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, has threatened to sue those who have chosen to defame the PAP and its Interim Administrator, Major General Barry Ndiomu (rtd).

PAP, in a statement by its Senior Assistant on Media, Freston Akpor, also cautioned the media to be alert in reporting press releases, briefing of individuals or groups that have sworn to defame others especially the Amnesty Programme, adding that media houses could be caught also in the web of possible litigations.

The statement was reacting to a press conference held by one Iko urging anti graft and related agencies to investigate the PAP over alleged corruption and imputing fraud in the disbursement of funds to the PAP Cooperative.

Iko had among other issues alleged that “some members of the staff in the office are receiving huge amounts for welfare for monthly running cost”.

Reacting, Akpor said, “The monies mentioned are clearly a figment of the imagination of the newsmaker who intends to use the media to achieve malicious ends only known to him.

“The allegations are not only false but also baseless and a calculated attempt to commence another round of a smear campaign against the Interim Administrator and his dedicated management team by forces from within and outside the office.

“The PAP has conducted a background check on the purported newsmaker and has found no person of note with that name or identity. The media is therefore advised to be circumspect in allowing personalities bearing pseudonyms to use their platforms to broadcast or publish such mischief as they (media houses) could be in the cross hair of possible litigations.

“As a national security programme, the PAP under General Ndiomu has been ethical and above board in discharging its mandate of ensuring peace and stability in the Niger Delta region.

“The PAP therefore wish to call on the security agencies to arrest those spreading falsehood to undermine the peace in the region. The PAP will also not hesitate to bring charges against those who employ such falsehood in order to defame the chief executive and hardworking staff of the Programme”.