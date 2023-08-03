We’re putting together a winning team to deliver on our promises — Oborevwori

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA —GOVERNOR Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has said his administration has commenced the process of putting together a winning team that would deliver on its MORE agenda.

According to him, pace of work would be accelerated in the next few weeks and months.

Speaking when he received on courtesy visit the state chapter of Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, at Government House, Asaba, Oborevwori reiterated the determination of his administration to advance the state with the MORE agenda.

He said his administration was open to all Deltans, adding: “I will be transparent and everybody will work together to advance our dear state.

“What is more important is to deliver the dividends of democracy to all Deltans. So, I assure you that we will continue to partner together to move the state forward.”

Oborevwori lauded IPAC for its contributions to the growth of the country’s democracy through its advocacy and public policy analysis, saying the council plays critical role in strengthening democracy.

He said: “It is my honest opinion that IPAC has contributed to the growth of our democracy and deserves to be appreciated for their honest and selfless effort to build a better Nigeria.

“It always makes its voice heard on issues of national importance and we appreciate the role they are playing to ensure peace and stability in our polity.

“I am particularly impressed with the Delta State chapter of the body. I know that your interventions in matters regarding politics and governance in the state have been guided by maturity, objectivity, fairness and transparency.

“As a government, we will continue to cooperate with IPAC to build Delta State that we can always be proud of,” he added.

Earlier, Chairman of IPAC in the state, Mr. Emeka Bidokwu, congratulated Oborevwori on his victory at the poll and said the visit was to pledge loyalty to his administration.

He said it was expedient that after election, all candidates, their supporters and different political parties rally round the winner for the growth and development of the state.