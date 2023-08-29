We’re not re-launching YCE on August 31 – Oyewole, scribe

By Dickson Omobola

THE Yoruba Council of Elders, YCE, has debunked rumours that it was re-launching the association on Thursday August 31, 2023, in Ibadan, Oyo State, describing the propagator of the information as an impostor.

YCE, in a statement by its Secretary General, Chief Oladipo Oyewole, urged followers of the organisation to jettison anything that emanates from the impostor, saying he is a blackmailer, who should not be trusted.

The statement reads: “The Yoruba Council of Elders under the leadership of Chief Jibade Oyekan has, for the past few days, been inundated with calls from here and there on the authenticity of a proposed re-launch of Yoruba Council of Elders on Thursday August 31, 2023, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

“The carrier of the unwholesome news is an impostor. We, hereby, inform all and sundry not to fall prey of the antics of the said impostor, who has openly asked for financial support for this re-launch as earlier published by him.

“The YCE is not a party to such re-launch, rather the impostor who, as usual, wants to destabilize our esteemed association. He is not our member.

“How can he re-launch an association he has no relationship with? The impostor is a blackmailer. He did it to Prof. Banji Akintoye and many yoruba elders. His motive is suspect.”